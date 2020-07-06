PLYMOUTH — Vincent George Prentice passed away on June 9, 2020 at his home in Plymouth following a heart attack.
Vinnie was born on March 7, 1955 to Henry and Jean Prentice in Buffalo, NY. He grew up and attended high school in Buffalo before joining the Army in 1972. Vinnie served two enlistments in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1978. He then attended and graduated from the culinary arts school at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.
Vinnie moved to Manchester, NH where he was employed as a bartender and where he met his wife, Valerie Burnham. They were married on October 17, 1999 and made their homes in Ashland and in Plymouth. Vinnie was employed at Hannaford’s in Plymouth, at the Plymouth Regional Senior Center and for a season at Rumney Bible Conference.
Vinnie was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Richard and Bill, and two sisters, Frannie and Gloria.
He is survived by his wife Valerie Prentice of Plymouth, and by his sisters, Sandy Baker and Bonnie (and husband Ron) Cowenhaven, all of Mira Lona, CA.
Vinnie was proud of his military service and maintained an interest in other veterans and their well-being. He was an easy-going, fun-loving, cheerful presence who will be missed by family, friends, co-workers and fellow veterans alike.
Graveside services with military honors were held on June 23rd at the NH Veterans Cemetery. A gathering in celebration of Vinnie's life took place at Boulder Point Veterans Housing in Plymouth on the afternoon of June 26th.
Vinnie's family suggests that donations in his memory be made to a veteran’s charity of the donor's choice.
Mayhew Funeral Homes assisted with arrangements.
