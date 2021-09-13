MOULTONBOROUGH — Vera Beatrice Andrews, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia, NH, after a period of declining health.
The youngest of eight children, she was born on May 10,1932 in Evansville, Vermont, the daughter of Walter and Mable (Bennett) Young. In her early life she lived with her family on farms in Brownington, VT, and later in Lancaster, NH. Vera attended the Lancaster Academy and graduated at the age of 17. It was there she met the love of her life and father of her five children.
She married fellow classmate William “Bill” Andrews in 1956 and together they raised their children in Littleton, NH. A wonderful homemaker and wife, Vera was active in the St. Rose of Lima Chapter of the Catholic Daughters. Vera was instrumental in organizing and promoting the Parish penny sales and harvest suppers. She was a proud supporter of her children in all of their school and athletic endeavors. She had high expectations for them and raised them with a loving hand. In 1978 Vera and Bill moved from Littleton and purchased what was then the Black Horse Motor Court on Little Squam Lake in Holderness, NH. They operated the motel and cottages until 1985 and made their new home in Center Harbor, NH. They eventually settled in Moultonborough, NH, to enjoy their golden years.
Vera was an expert swing dancer and card player. She had many passions in her life but none was greater than her love of family and the antiquing business. She had an incredibly keen eye for antiques and maintained booths at several venues where she sold them. She enjoyed spending time with her many siblings. She had a special affinity for her grandchildren, attending their birthdays and school activities, dance recitals, and the like. Nothing gave her more pleasure than to head off to a yard sale on the weekend seeking new treasures or to attend an event for one of her grandchildren! Her family and friends will especially remember Vera as someone who displayed a quick wit and enjoyed talking about her experiences growing up in the North Country; especially going to Newell's Casino on Forest Lake for dances. She understood the value of hard work and maintained that work ethic the whole of her life.
Vera is survived by her sister, Phyllis McIntyre of Laconia; as well as her five boys and their wives, Michael and Julie of Gilford, Timothy and Michelle of Gilford, Gregory and Ann of Irvine, CA, Jeffrey of Meredith, and Todd and Holly of Meredith. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren, Matthew, Emily, Caitlin,Tommy, Heather, Curtis, Evan, Quincy, Kyle, Kathryn, Melissa, Stephanie; and one great-grandchild, Bailey. Vera was a proud aunt of many nieces and nephews and great aunt to their children. Vera was predeceased by her husband of 54 years; her parents; her siblings, Gordon, Pearl, Dale, Maurice, Stella (Morrow) and Pauline (Godbout). She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Meredith, NH.
Burial will follow at the Shannon Cemetery in Moultonborough.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a luncheon immediately following.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
