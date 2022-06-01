NORTHFIELD — Ty C. Barnes, 57, died at his home in Northfield on May 8, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Newport, the son of Bobby Dean Barnes and Sandra (Onella) Pepler.
The Family of Ty Barnes invites you to a Celebration of His Life on Saturday, June 4 from 1-4 p.m. at the Franklin VFW.
Donations in memory of Ty may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting Ty’s family with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
