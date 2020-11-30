MARICOPA — Tracy Jean Davis,57 of Maricopa, passed away October 30th, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas W. And Elizabeth Smithers and brother, Timothy Smithers. She was survived by her husband, Duane M. of Maricopa; children, Blane Davis, who is serving in the US Navy in Italy and daughter, Talia Addington of Maricopa; siblings, Thomas Smithers of Gilmanton, New Hampshire and Terry Smithers of Phoenix Arizona. Also survived by two grandchildren.
Tracy was an active member of the community since 1996. After her son enlisted in the Navy, she co-founded the Blue Star Mothers Chapter 7 of Pinal County. She actively volunteered HOHP (Honoring Hiring Helping our Heroes) and many more military and veteran organizations. Tracy taught at Maricopa School for several years and served on the Maricopa School board.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend with a great sense of humor who loved spending time with her family. Tracy was dedicated carrying quick-witted and sarcastic all sprinkled with some snarkiness. She was very loved and will be greatly missed by many TOODALOO.
