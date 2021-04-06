RUMNEY — Timothy Arche Ray, 91, of Rumney, died March 29, 2021 at Concord Hospital, Concord, after a period of declining health.
Tim was born in Boston on October 21, 1929. He spent most all his life in New Hampshire and has been a resident of Rumney since 1953.
Timothy and his wife ran several businesses in Rumney for many years. He also worked for the State of NH, Department of Transportation as a truck driver and a mower, for 13 years.
Timothy was a member of the American Legion Post 66, in Plymouth, the Society of 40 Men and 8 Horses, and the Mount Livermore Grange in Holderness.
Timothy was US Army Korean War veteran.
Timothy is predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Evelyn L. (Dunklee) Ray, who died in October of 2019; his children, Margaret Muzzey, Michael Ray, and Richard Ray.
Timothy is survived by his children, Ramona Mack and Rachel Miller, both of Campton, Matthew Ray of Rumney; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Rumney, at the family’s convenience.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
