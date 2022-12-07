Thomas W. Judd Jr., 79

GILFORD — Thomas "Tom" William Judd Jr., 79, of Gilford and Vero Beach, Florida, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, in Vero Beach, Florida.
Thomas, the son of Thomas W. Judd Sr. and Florence (Robertson) Judd, was born on February 17, 1943, in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
He was known for his infectious smile, his kind, compassionate, and generous way and spirit. Tom’s zest for life and spontaneity was displayed in all aspects and he shared that with everyone he knew. He was a brilliant man with his creative ideas and inventions that led to 22 patents. In the early 1980’s he created and established Turners Falls Housing Development in Massachusetts to help low-income families with their housing needs. He was an entrepreneur and pioneer in the computer world with his accessories that were part of his business, Curtis Manufacturing. Later he launched a company called 2Toms with his business partner that focused on comfort and care products for athletes. Over the years, as he built his companies and businesses, he surrounded himself with devoted employees and thought of them as extended family.
He enjoyed scuba diving, viewing and collecting art, as well as, designing his own. His love for cars even had him owning and driving his own dragster, named “Just Fun.” He remained active throughout his life playing pickleball, golf, tennis, and was an avid hiker in New Hampshire. He loved playing poker online and with his group of friends in Florida. Whether he was traveling for work or fun, he explored the world and enjoyed and experienced multiple cultures.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife Katherine Wilson Judd; his daughter, Heidi Kennedy, of Dublin; and his son, Thomas William Judd III, of Temple; his sister, Nancy and her husband Peter, of Virginia; his brother, Robert, of Daytona Beach, Florida; his several grandchildren, Haven and Owen Kennedy, Dorothy, Sophia and Thomas IV Judd, Ella, Colin, and Elizabeth Maher, and Rowan Defosses; and his step-daughters, Carrie Defosses of Gilford, and Holly Maher of Lebanon.
There will be no Calling Hours.
A Funeral Service will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
