BRISTOL — Thomas Peter Arnold was born in Mount Vernon, New York, the eldest of six children: Anita, Philip, Stephen, David, and Jennifer.
Thomas attended the United States Naval Academy from 1974 to 1976. He then attended Villanova University where he earned a bachelor of arts degree in Logistics/Purchasing, and earned a master of business administration degree in Operations Management Specialization from Purdue University in 1984.
He worked for IBM for 24 years, followed by a career with DCMA-BAE Systems, Nashua.
Thomas and Anne moved from southern Connecticut to Bristol in 2000, where they designed and built their home. He had a deep respect for history and the outdoors. He loved baseball, spending many years mentoring young players as a coach. He had a unique perspective on life, and cherished a sense of humor. He was a member of the Pemigewasset Valley Fish & Game Club, where he shared his favorite pastime with those he loved.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 36 years, Anne Arnold, and his two sons, Timothy J. Arnold and Kevin T. Arnold. He will be missed, and his memory and legacy will live on by those he loved most.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, June 13, 6-8 p.m., at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main St., Bristol.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Chapel of Holy Trinity Parish, 2 West Shore Road, Bristol. Burial will follow at noon, with military honors at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations in Tom’s memory to Newfound Area Nursing Association, 214 Lake St., Bristol, NH 03222.
