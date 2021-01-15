TILTON — Thomas G. Daniels Sr., 81, a lifetime resident of Tilton, passed away on January 14, 2021 at Concord Hospital after a period of declining health. He was born in Franklin on May 15, 1939 the son of Thomas W. and Thelma (Elliott) Daniels. He attended school in Tilton and graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School. After high school he served in the National Guard. Tom worked for his father at Daniels Lumber starting in 1963 for many years. He started his small engine repair business Tom’s Little Engine Shop at his home on Calef Hill Road in Tilton starting in 1978. Tom always had his door at his shop opened to everyone who needed something repaired or just a place to sit and talk, laugh or crack a cold one after hours. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt, fish and just to be out in the woods. He enjoyed his annual hunting trips to Vermont with close friends and family. He was a member of the National Rifle Association. Visiting with friends and neighbors was the highlight of his days, many days starting at Jim’s Drive In in Northfield, where he enjoyed the comraderie with the locals. Other outdoor interests include snowmobiling with the Mohawk Trail Riders and heading North to his camp in Stark. He was predeceased by his parents, and a sister, Beverly N. Rines in 1980.
He is survived by, his wife of 56 years, Sharon (Lancaster) Daniels of Tilton; son, Thomas G. Daniels Jr. and his wife Tina of Tilton; two daughters, Jean Daniels of Epping and her fiancé Dave Gaudet and Carol Beattie of Northfield and her husband Dennis Beattie; six grandchildren, Jennifer Adams, Jeffrey Daniels, Christopher Daniels, Harold Davis (Hal), Calvin Davis and Megan Clarenbach; six great-grandchildren, Keegan, Hallie, Cameron, Isabelle, Rylee and Harold.
Following through with Tom's wishes, he will be cremated and his ashes will be scattered over many of his favorite hunting spots. There will be no formal services held.
Memorial donations in memory of Tom may be made to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting Tom's family.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com
