Thomas E. DeTolla, 22

March 13, 2000 — January 20, 2023
Thomas Edward DeTolla, loving son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandchild, and friend to so many, unexpectedly passed away into the arms of God on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the young age of 22.
Thomas was born on March 13, 2000, in Buffalo, New York, to Edward and Kathleen DeTolla, his loving and devoted parents. Moving to Meredith, at the age of 5, Tommy always thought of the Lakes Region as his true home. A bright and very inquisitive child, Tommy was always fascinated by the world, impressing all who knew him with his wit, intelligence, creativity, and compassion for others. A great lover of sports, Tommy was active in many of Meredith’s youth leagues as a child, having a great passion for soccer, basketball, baseball and later, lacrosse. Attending the Inter-Lakes School District in Meredith, Tommy recently graduated from Inter-Lakes High School as a member of the class of 2018. Possessing great aspirations for the future, Tommy was a very conscientious student, becoming a member of the schools National Honors Society, while consistently pushing himself in all his studies.
Always a brave, curious, and adventurous person, Tommy was blessed with many great opportunities in his life. Joining the Rotary Youth Exchange program during his junior year of high school, Tommy relished the chance to travel and experience other cultures. Living and studying in Bergamo, Italy for 10 months in 2017, Tommy traveled widely around Europe. He was also blessed with spending a summer in Nicaragua, and was fluent in three languages: English, Italian and Spanish.
Known as a natural leader with his empathy towards others, Tommy served as the president of his class during his sophomore year of high school, as well as captain for the school’s varsity soccer team, and co-captain of the varsity lacrosse team. Also playing on the varsity basketball team, Tommy was a vibrant presence in the school and town community, known and loved by all who met him.
Continuing his studies, Tommy attended the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, recently graduating as a member of the Class of 2022, majoring in history with cum laude honors. Tommy continued his passion for sports as a member of the school’s club rugby team. Creating life-long bonds and friendships, Tommy found no greater comfort and joy in being in the company of his rugby friends.
Starting his career in July of 2022, Tommy was hired as a sales development representative at Nasuni in the seaport of Boston. Consistently speaking of his new job and potential promotions, he was very excited for the future.
Thomas is survived by his parents, his brother, Joseph DeTolla, and his sister, Katelyn DeTolla, all of Laconia. He is also survived by his paternal grandparents, Harold and Norma DeTolla of Riverhead, New York. He leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, 23 first cousins, and many friends.
Calling hours will be held in the Mayhew Funeral home, Route #3 and #104, Meredith, on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 Route #25, Meredith, on Monday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. Gerald R. Belanger, pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Oakland Cemetery, Meredith.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the DeTolla family. To leave a condolence, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
