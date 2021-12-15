Thomas B. Dow Sr., 65

ASHLAND — Thomas Brent Dow Sr., 65, of 40 Ledgewood Lane passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Concord Hospital, Laconia, NH.
Tommy was born September 3, 1956 in Exeter NH, to the late Harry Robert Dow and Marie Elaine (Carr) Dow.
Tommy went to Laconia High School and learned the sawyer trade at Dow Lumber Company with his father and brother. He also worked at the Foundry and Bergen Patterson before moving to Florida for a short time. He was an avid motorcyclist, snowmobiler, and mustang enthusiast. He married Ruby J. (Duff) Dow and had one son, Thomas Brent Dow Jr. "Little Tom," and was an amazing step-father to both Fred "Cricket" Cross and Bobbi-Jo Joyce. Tommy was a very caring, loving person that was dedicated to his family and friends.
He leaves behind his son, Thomas Brent Dow Jr. and his wife Jamie of Gilmanton; grandchildren, Tristan Thomas, Isabelle Marie "Belle," and Anthony James "Tony"; brother, Daniel Robert Dow and his wife Nancy of Laconia; two sisters, Janet Marie (Dow) Shuey of Meredith, and Linda Jean (Dow) Labraney and her husband Jerry of Center Harbor; nieces and nephews, Shari, Adam, Hannah, Justin, Jordan, Jeffrey, Kelli, Logan; and also five step-grandchildren, Kolby, Kurtis, Kory, Cheyanne, and Cole. Tom was predeceased by both parents, Harry Robert Dow and Marie Elaine Dow, and a sister, Cynthia Jane Dow.
Tom's beloved dog "Bear" will miss him.
Services will be held later in the Spring at a Celebration of Life at Leavitt Park Clubhouse with the date to be determined.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
