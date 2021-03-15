BELMONT — Theresa Dame, 70, of Leavitt Road, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, with family by her side at Concord Hospital. She fought a month long battle succumbing to COVID.
Theresa was born on September 5, 1950, in Concord, NH, to the late Marie (Drapneau) White.
In her earlier years, she was raised in Portsmouth, NH along with her nine siblings. Theresa married at the young age of 16 to the late Gary Berg Sr. having four children and resided in Franklin, NH. In 1976, she met the love of her life Russell (Rusty) Dame and had two more children and married in 1989.
With her caring compassion for others, Theresa went on to earn her LNA license working at Golden View in Meredith and retired from Mountain Ridge in Franklin. Theresa and Rusty enjoyed night fishing on Lily Pond in Gilford with their children. They made frequent trips to The Old Man of the Mountain, Fantasy Farm, Story Land and Clark’s Trading Post. Theresa crocheted avidly making numerous blankets for newborns donating them to the NICU at DHMC and LRGH Family Birthplace, not to forget the countless blankets she made for family and friends.
The seacoast was her oasis, vacationing at Wells Beach, ME, and frequenting Wallis Sands State Park and Rye Beach, NH, traveling through her “old stomping grounds” of Portsmouth, NH, listening to the golden oldies and passing her appreciation of this music to all her children and grandchildren. Family loved to hear her many stories of growing up in the 50s and 60s. Her other favorite pastimes: shopping, apple picking, annual trip to the Hopkinton State Fair, and not to forget her favorite holiday being Christmas. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Theresa is survived by her husband of 32 years, Russell Dame; sister, Yvonne Connell; her children, Juanita Berg, Tina Gilbert and husband Art, Gary Berg Jr., Christopher Dame Sr. and fiancé Louise Brown, and Kristy Dame; she leaves her grandchildren, Phillip (whom Theresa raised as her own son), Alyssa, Amanda, Hope, Jacob, Ryan, Kelly, Christopher Jr., Brady, Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Layla; and her beloved dog, Sophie; along with an endless amount of nieces, nephews, and friends. Theresa is predeceased by her mother, Marie White; daughter, Sherry McHugh; grandson, Matthew Berg; brothers, Harris White, Robert White, Theodore White, Raymond White, Walter White, Stephen White, and Lewis White; and her sister, Thelma White.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the South Road Cemetery, Belmont, NH, all family and friends are welcome to attend.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
