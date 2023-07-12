Theodore E. Moulton Sr., 100

LACONIA — Theodore “Ted” Evans Moulton Sr., 100, died on Sunday, July 9, at Concord Hospital – Laconia.
Ted was born on Sept. 6, 1922, in Tilton, the son of the late Carroll Moulton and Edna (Tibbetts) Moulton.
Ted proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII in the 45th infantry known as the Thunderbirds. After returning, he opened a small engine repair shop. He had several businesses over the years while working full-time as a foreman at Laconia Malleable Iron. After retirement, he transported cars for Berlin City Motors until the age of 85.
Ted enjoyed snowmobiling, gardening and keeping himself busy. He was very civic minded. For the love of his community, he constructed a beach on Silver Lake for the children to swim. He was also a volunteer fire fighter for the Winnisquam Fire Department for many years.
Ted came from a family of 12. He was a very loving and kind grandfather to his 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Ted is survived by his sons, Theodore Moulton Jr. and Gary Moulton; daughters, Patricia Cleveland and Donna Moulton Lacoste; and stepdaughter, Bonni Tuttle. In addition to his parents, Ted was predeceased by his loving wife, Ruby May (Hodgdon) Moulton; son, Daniel Moulton; and second wife, Maxine Moulton.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03220 using the Carriage House entrance.
A Memorial Service will follow calling hours at 1 p.m.
Burial will be held in procession after the Memorial Service at Park Cemetery, Tilton.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.