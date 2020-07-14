FRANKLIN — Terry Jarvi died peacefully, surrounded by family, at the home of his brother, Eero, on Sunday, July 12, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Terry was an avid Boston sports fan. He loved reading James Patterson novels, bowling and spending time with his family.
Terry leaves behind two brothers, Eero of Franklin and Eugene (Oogie) of Laconia, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franklin VNA & Hospice.
