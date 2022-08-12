Susan E. Noyes, 82

GILFORD — It is with the deepest sorrow and sadness we announce the passing of Susan Elizabeth Noyes on August 10, 2022, at the age of 82. She was surrounded by family and loved ones at the time of her passing at Concord Hospital, New Hampshire.
Born January 20, 1940, in Worcester, MA the daughter of Clarence and Hildur (Olson) Halleen. Married to Warren F Noyes Jr in 1959, they raised their four children Jeffrey, Lisa,
Gary and Linda in Billerica, MA until retiring to their favorite location of Lake Shore Park in Gilford NH, continually surrounded by the subsequent generations of family and friends at 'summer camp'.
A lover of arts and crafts, bingo and fishing, an avid cribbage player, her hands and mind never idle - if she were sitting, a crossword puzzle or word-game would be in her hands. She was an active and welcome participant to any of the frequent family game nights. She loved to snow-mobile and was always on the lookout for her favorite animal, the moose. She loved family trips to Florida, taking cruises with her husband and spending time with the ever-expanding family.
To know her was to love her. Sweet and gentle with never a bad word to speak of anyone, she will be deeply missed and remembered with the greatest possible affection.
Susan is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Warren Noyes Jr., her son Gary Noyes and his wife Gloria, her daughters, Lisa Szewczyk and her husband Andrew, Linda Boden and her husband Gerry, and her ten grandchildren – to whom she was 'Nonny' - Jenna DeCoff and her husband Jason. Theresa Noyes and her husband Chris Ketcham, Laryssa Noyes, Aiden and Lillia Szewczyk, Sarah, Maya and Ava Noyes, Owen and Emma Boden, her three great-grandchildren, Gavin and Sierra DeCoff, and Gabby Ketcham. In addition to her parents, Susan is predeceased by her son Jeffrey Noyes.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 10:00am-12:00pm, with a service starting at 12:00pm, in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH. 03246.
Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, in Gilford.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
