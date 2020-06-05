LACONIA — Sue Ann (Wiles) Merrill, 69, of Laconia, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center after a brief illness.
Sue Ann was born on January 6, 1951, in Lancaster, NH a daughter of the late Norman M. and Eleanor E. (Woodward) Wiles. She has been a resident of Laconia since 1990.
She was a “Good Christian; Good Friend; Good Daughter and Good Sister.” She was a beautiful soul who spent her life taking care of others. She was an X-Ray tech for many years and from there she worked at the Laconia State School as a music teacher. It was there that she met (who we called her adopted son), Joseph. She spent over 30 years taking care of Joe and he thrived in her care. She was artistic, musical, and handy around the house. Joseph was her world and was the son she could never have. She was a great caregiver.
Sue Ann is survived by her dearest friend of many years Mary Divers of Laconia; one sister, MaryBeth Gibson of Stark; three brothers Norman Wiles of Henniker, Dean Wiles of Groveton and Kim Wiles of Kingston; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents and her adopted son Joseph Moses.
Memorial graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, in the Northumberland Cemetery with Fr. Daniel Deveau, pastor of the St. Francis Xavier Church, officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Armstrong-Charron Funeral Home in Groveton.
