GILFORD — Stuart Wesley Foster, 73, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Stuart was born on August 22, 1948 to Robert S. Foster and Dorothy (Kimball) Foster in Laconia, NH. After graduating from Laconia High School in 1966, he proudly went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army.
After he was honorably discharged, he returned to the area and worked as a meat cutter at several grocery stores for over 40 years.
Stuart was an avid golfer and sportsman. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with this family.
In 1967, he met Cynthia Waldon, and they wed in 1969. They started a family that eventually included two sons and three grandchildren.
Stuart is survived by his loving wife Cynthia (Waldron) Foster; his sons, Christopher and Eric Foster; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Carsen; and his three grandchildren, Ziah, Lorelei and Nicholas. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Robert and Dorothy Foster; and his sister, Susan Bedard.
Services will be private.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
