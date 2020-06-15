FRANKLIN — Sidney Antonio Sylvain, 73, of Franklin, died on June 13, 2020.
He was born in Pittsfield, NH on April 12, 1947 the son of Antonio and Ethel (Emerson) Sylvain.
He grew up in Barnstead and lived there for a greater part of his life.
During the Vietnam War, he served in the US Army (1966).
He was employed as a carpenter most of his life.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elaine (Kelsea) Sylvain of Franklin; four children, Matthew R. Sylvain and his wife Heather of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Melissa S. Brown and her husband Christopher of Madison, Virginia, Luke A. Sylvain and his wife April of Bradenton, Florida, and Aaron M. Sylvain and his wife Barbara of Tilton, NH.
Also surviving are 6 siblings, Jacqueline Luppa of Plattsburgh, New York, Nancy Marston of Concord, NH, Deborah Summers of Canterbury, NH, Judith Santiago of Elk Grove, California, Gilbert Sylvain of Loudon, NH, and Paul Sylvain of Florence, Arizona.
He also leaves 10 grandchildren, William Sylvain, Ian Sylvain, Caitriona Sylvain, Conor Sylvain, McKenzie Sylvain, Christopher Brown, Jacob Brown, Antonio (Booker) Sylvain, Dillon Sylvain, and Sydney Sylvain, and one great granddaughter, Evelyn Riding.
No services are scheduled. Donations in memory of Mr. Sylvain may be made to a local food pantry.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
