RUMNEY — Sherry May Smith passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2023, surrounded by her family at her daughter Paula’s house in Rumney. “The sweetest soul that ever looked with human eyes.”

Sherry May (Jellison) Smith was born on April 12, 1944, in Woodsville. Sherry was born to mother Floris Jellison (deceased) and father Charles Jellison. Growing up, Sherry lived with her now predeceased sister, Shirley Jellison and brother, Robert Jellison; as well as her living siblings, Michael, Richard and Cindy (Jellison) Clay.

