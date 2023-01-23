RUMNEY — Sherry May Smith passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2023, surrounded by her family at her daughter Paula’s house in Rumney. “The sweetest soul that ever looked with human eyes.”
Sherry May (Jellison) Smith was born on April 12, 1944, in Woodsville. Sherry was born to mother Floris Jellison (deceased) and father Charles Jellison. Growing up, Sherry lived with her now predeceased sister, Shirley Jellison and brother, Robert Jellison; as well as her living siblings, Michael, Richard and Cindy (Jellison) Clay.
Sherry resided across northern New Hampshire including towns such as Campton, Thornton, Ashland and Rumney. Throughout her life, Sherry held numerous titles. She was known to spend her time learning and actively contributing to her community and those around her. Sherry graduated from Plymouth Regional High School in 1962 with honors and straight A’s. Sherry worked at Burndy’s, The Homeless Shelter, Pemi-Baker Health Care Center, and even created her own businesses, including a second-hand store and child care facility within her own residence located on Winter Street in Ashland. Sherry’s hobbies highlighted that of gardening, child care, volunteering, and spending time around and with her family.
Sherry lives on through all of those that knew her, as well as her beloved family, daughter, Paula Merrill; son, Eric Burd; daughter-in-law, Michele Burd; son-in-law, Robert Weirauch; granddaughter, Sarah Jean Merrill; and her grandsons, Ryan James Burd and Cameron Edward Burd.
Her family and all that knew her will always remember her by her beautiful smile and infectious laugh.
Services will include a private family burial at Pine Grove Cemetery in Thornton, where Sherry will be buried near her beloved husband James Lewis Burd and daughters, Laurie Ann Smith, Terry Lynn Smith, and son Philip Smith.
Following the burial there will be a public celebration of life for all those who loved Sherry at a location and time to be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, one of the many charities that Sherry greatly enjoyed supporting and donating to monthly.
