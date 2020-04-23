MOULTONBOROUGH — Sheila Frances Ryan, "Bunky", 75, of Moultonborough, peacefully passed away at home with her great loves there with her on March 24, 2020.
Sheila was predeceased by her parents, Patricia and James E. Ryan, and her brother, Michael Donnely.
She is survived by her husband Bill Hagerup; her daughters Joyce Chanel Sholes and Kimberli Martinson; her granddaughters Brittany Ruiz, Samantha Ruiz, Stephanie Escobar; and great-grandson Connor Alfonso Mullins.
She was born July 1944 in Washington, DC, and being an Air Force brat, spent her childhood in both the US and all across Europe attending numerous schools in both locations. Cousins near and far recall as kids, her love of the water, teaching them to swim, dive and to be fearless. They still refer to her as the blond haired movie star in the family. Always an animal lover, Sheila had many pets over the years. Some of the more interesting were Peckerhead the one-eyed chicken, Fido the gator, Gator the dog, and Ralf the female kitty. Most recently were her beloved Newfie Moosey and his brother Ranger who tolerated her cats Bogie and Bacall.
All her life Sheila loved the ocean, sunshine and the outdoors. Florida days were spent swimming, fishing, and participating in so many sports including archery, softball, volleyball, bowling and darts. New Hampshire days were spent with her husband, her friends and eldest granddaughter Brittany doing the things she loved best: tending to her flower gardens, shopping and lunching, laughing with her ladies, bingo at the Lions Club, completing puzzles, and all the while tenderly caring for more than ten animals for their entire lives. Always a pool shark, a multiple national award winning archer, and an excellent home cook, she excelled in whatever hobby interested her. Sheila loved a mean martini just as much as she loved a good book and she will be missed by all who knew her well.
Sheila has asked for support of her cause by donations in her name to NH Humane Society of Meredith https://nhhumane.org/donate/donate-online.
A celebration of Sheila's life will take place once we can safely gather again. Announcements of the date, time and place will be posted to Sheila's Facebook page, mailed to friends and family and by any and all means we can come up with. Please take a moment to share your best contact information with Joyce Chanel Sholes at vividpistachio@hotmail.com to help us notify everyone once a date is set.
