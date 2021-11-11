BELMONT — Seth T. Dubois, 28, of Brown Hill Road, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Concord Hospital - Laconia.
Seth was born on December 28, 1992 in Laconia, the son of Douglas and Tina (Morin) Dubois.
Seth was a longtime resident of the Lakes Region. He worked throughout the area as a skilled carpenter.
Seth was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved teaching his son all about mechanics and working on vehicles, especially “Yota’s.” Raylence was the love of Seth’s life and he was always the best father, who spent lots of time doing things with him.
Seth always had the utmost respect for everyone and always willing to give a helping hand.
Seth is survived by his son, Raylence T. Dubois; his father, Douglas Dubois and his wife, Michelle; his grandparents, Shirley Morin and Raymond Brulotte; his sisters, Jocelyn Dubois and Cheyenne Dubois; his step-brother, Travis Adams; his step-sister, Hope Bunnell; his aunts and uncles, Darlene and Larry Beattie, Alfred and Rose Morin, and Daniel and Lynn Morin; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. at American Legion Post 1, 849 N Main St, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
