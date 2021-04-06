DANBURY — Scott Stephen Ellis, 47, died Friday, April 2, 2021 after a brief illness. He was born in Weymouth MA, one of three sons to Robert and Linda (LeMay) Ellis. He was raised in Kingston, MA and graduated from Silver Lake Regional High School in 1991. He went on to earn an Associates Degree in Automotive Technology and graduated from the Toyota T-TEN program becoming, at that time, the youngest master technician for both Toyota and Lexus. Scott was for several years the top Toyota Technician in New England and traveled extensively for the Toyota Company. He currently was sharing his knowledge as the T-TEN Lead Professor at Lakes Region Community College in Laconia, NH.
His love of cars started at a young age, growing up with antique cars and mechanics in his family. He loved music, especially the band Phish, owning every album they recorded. His family was active with the Marshfield Grange and as a family they all worked the Grange booth at the Marshfield Fair in his youth. He loved the outdoors, panning for gold, gardening, antiquing, and American History. In his youth he drove cross-country to Alaska, this trip sparked his passion for adventure; something he kept alive his entire life. Scott loved to whip it up in the kitchen and was willing to flood the place with upper-cuts. Loved not only by friends and family, but thousands of students who studied under him.
In addition to his parents, Robert and Linda of Zephyrhills, FL; he created three amazing children with Daryll Ellis; daughters, Roberta Ellis and Frances Ellis both of Dover, NH; and son, Remmi Ellis of Portsmouth. He also leaves two brothers and sisters-in-laws: Robert P. Ellis and Janet Wallace of Groton, NH and Brian and Katie Ellis of Bow, NH; many nieces and nephews and one “grand dog.”
Services — A Celebration of Life will be held at Profile Falls, Mountain Hill Road in Bristol, NH from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 1st, 2021. Masks are required and all COVID-19 guidelines must be followed. Interment will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Pembroke, MA in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Mass Eye and Ear Uveitis Research, https://giving.masseyeandear.org/ or mail a check to the Mass Eye and Ear, Development Office, 243 Charles St., Boston, MA, 02114. To leave a remembrance please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com
