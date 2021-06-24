YORK, Maine — Sarah Ann Garger, 75, wife of Walter Nicholas Garger, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 14, 2021, at her daughter’s home in South Pasadena, CA.
She was born on November 28, 1945 in Caribou, Maine, the daughter of Elvis and Elida Giggie Reed. She was married twice, once to Donald Tufts and once to Walter Garger.
Her entire life was spent on the support and caring of her fellow human beings. First as an emergency room nurse at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, NH, she made a difference in saving countless lives while raising her three children, Joseph Garger, Mary Ann Garger and Christopher Tufts at the same time.
Throughout her life her greatest joy was spending all of her time and energy raising her grandchildren, Nicole Fletcher and Dylan Fletcher. She was completely devoted to their well-being and to their success in life. To all of the children’s lives that she touched, especially at Morengo Elementary School, she was simply known as Memo. She also looked forward to when her daughter-in-law, Meg Garger, would visit because they enjoyed each other’s company so much.
She also loved animals. From her ferrets to her spiritual bond with her dogs, Evie, April and Chiquita, their lives will never be the same. Fishing was a large part of her life also.
With her devotion and love for her family in California, she never stopped dreaming of the day she could return to New Hampshire to be at her home with her son Chris and devoted sister, Susan Shakelton.
Her life cannot be summed up in a few paragraphs but to anyone that knew and appreciated her, she was an angel on Earth and her passing will leave a huge hole in our hearts. Among countless other people, she will also be missed by the following people: her brother, Timothy Reed and his wife Carol Reed; her son-in-law and political rival, Nick Fletcher; many nieces and nephews including Gabriel Hill, Dalelyn Wyszinski and Chuck Shakelton. She had as many friends as stars in the sky including but not limited to Lucille Capone, Susan Putney, all of the teachers at Morengo Elementary School, many families of her grandchildren's friends and the list goes on. There will be a special place in heaven for her. Nobody was more thoughtful, loving or giving than Sarah Garger.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, in the First Parish Church, York, Maine. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine, is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
