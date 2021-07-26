MEREDITH — Sandra Lee Stecher, “Sandy” “Lee”, 73, of 23 Pleasant Street, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Sandy/Lee was born on March 2, 1948 in Laconia, the daughter of the late Donald Stecher and her surviving mother Gwen (Reneau) Stecher.
Sandy/Lee started her one business, Appraisals By Lee, and was a highly respected appraiser. Prior to her own appraisal company she worked with her brother, Tom Stecher of Loon Point Appraisals, in Gilford.
Sandy/Lee spent 35 years in the real estate business working for Century 21 Keewayden Properties, now known as Berkshire and Hathaway, in Center Harbor and Meredith, NH.
Sandy/Lee loved her years sailing up and down the Atlantic from Florida to DC to the Bahamas. She walked many miles bare foot on the beaches of Florida. While she was away, she never lost the love of her garden in Moultonbough, NH. She found her peace and joy at “The Garden.”
Sandy/Lee is survived by her son, Larry G. Smith, of CO; two daughters, Sarah L. Dreshaj of Campton, NH, and Donella Jo Phillips of Moultonborough, NH.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 3, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. The location will be at Sandy’s/Lee’s Garden: 48 Orchard Drive in Moultonborough, NH 03254. There will be light snacks and a Bonfire in her field, dress is casual and please bring your own chair.
PLEASE send your best photos of Sandy/Lee to sarah332003@yahoo.com (jpg format) for the family to make a memorial slide show.
Sandy/Lee was a friend, a confidant, and an ally to many and will be greatly missed!
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to: Community Garden Club of Meredith, PO Box 377, Meredith, NH 03253. On checks mention Sandra Lee Stecher.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
