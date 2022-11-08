ALTON — Sandra F. Mynczywor, 77, of Bay Hill Road, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.
Sandra was born on February 7, 1945, in Laconia, the daughter of Leander and Ruth (Thompson) Constant.
She graduated high school in 1963 and then went to college to study human services. Sandra worked at the Laconia State School for 23 years and helped close it. She then assisted to open group homes. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and gardens, spending time with friends, and most of all she loved shopping.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Mynczywor; her sister, Sherry Perkins; her stepchildren, Stanley Mynczywor, Steven Mynczywor, Michael Mynczywor, Matt Mynczywor, and Christine Coyman; her grandchildren, Kristi Ackerman and Joshua McKay; her great-grandchildren, Keegan Maltis and Sophia Ackerman; her two step-grandchildren; her two step-great-grandchildren; her two nephews, David Perkins and Daniel Perkins; and her beloved Schnauzer, Mitze. In addition to her parents, Sandra is predeceased by her son, Scott McKay.
A Graveside Service will take place on Sandra and Thomas’ 50th wedding anniversary, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Alton Cemetery in Alton.
A Celebration of Life will be held on a date to be determined.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.