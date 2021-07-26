MANCHESTER — Sandra A. Molan, 70, of Manchester, NH, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord, NH.
She was born in Laconia, NH, on February 28, 1951, a daughter of the late William Piuma, Jr. and Theresa (Dupont) Piuma. She had been raised in Laconia and was a graduate of Laconia High School, Class of 1969.
Sandi began her career in office administration with Vernitron Corp. of Laconia and later at Berlin Middle School, where she was employed during the five years she resided in Berlin. She lived most of the past 38 years in Manchester. Sandi had been employed for the Maritime Program Group for 29 years, retiring in 2019 as an executive assistant.
Sandi always put her family before anything. She loved her three kids as if they were her own. Her grandkids loved her more than anything and at times believed she hung the moon. She always stopped what she was doing to play a silly game they wanted to play or to judge their dives in the pool. And she always made sure to make their favorite foods and snacks and those chocolate chip cookies that can never be duplicated. Not a mean bone in her body, no one can compare to her kindness and compassion.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Timothy C. Molan of Manchester; one son, Kevin P. Molan and his wife Celeste of Goffstown, NH; two daughters, Melinda A. Bastraw of Laconia, and Michele L. Lanoie and her husband Jon of Manchester; eight grandchildren, Ian Bastraw, Evan Bastraw, Timothy McKinney, Kaylee Molan, Julia Lanoie, Erin Molan, Olivia Lanoie, and Maxwell Lanoie; one great-granddaughter, Gianna Elizabeth McKinney; her sister, Marcia M. Rowkowski and her husband James of Norwich, CT; and the children's mother, Camille Bailey of Laconia; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her sister, Pamela Davis.
Following cremation, a calling hour will be held on Tuesday, August 3, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry, NH. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Masks are strongly recommended for those that are not fully vaccinated. The burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Brown Avenue, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Granite VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
