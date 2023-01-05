CONCORD — Mrs. Sally A. (Smith) Stevens, 69, of Concord, passed away peacefully at home with her son by her side on Dec. 27, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Exeter, Sally was the daughter of the late Gordon and Lora (Porter) Smith. She was raised and educated in Lynn, Massachusetts, and had been a resident of New Hampshire for over 44 years. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a housekeeper. She loved being a homemaker. She was a member of the Moose Club and the Penacook Legion. She enjoyed dancing, singing and spending time with friends and family and was always the first person to celebrate your birthday. She routinely played Mrs. Santa at the Lodge and Legion events as well as visiting area nursing homes.
Besides her parents, Sally was predeceased by her daughter, Aleatha; her husband, Roger; grandson, Nicholas; her sister, Linda; and her brothers, Billy and Steven.
Sally is survived by her longtime companion of over 17 years, Michael Lawrence of Concord; her children, Rick and his wife Sharon of Belmont, Tina Geary of Concord, Natasha Whittemore of Hill and Lory Mendez of Las Vegas; her three siblings, Frances Yeaton of Concord, Francine Hatch of Florida, and David Smith of Concord. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will take place at The Penacook American Legion on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, starting at 3 p.m.
Burial will take place at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sally’s honor may be made to The Hope Resource Center at the Payson Cancer Center in Concord.
Assisting the family with arrangements is The Roan Family Funeral Home - Still Oaks Chapel of Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit www.roanfamilyfuneral.com.
