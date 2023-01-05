Sally A. Stevens

Sally A. Stevens

CONCORD — Mrs. Sally A. (Smith) Stevens, 69, of Concord, passed away peacefully at home with her son by her side on Dec. 27, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.

Born in Exeter, Sally was the daughter of the late Gordon and Lora (Porter) Smith. She was raised and educated in Lynn, Massachusetts, and had been a resident of New Hampshire for over 44 years. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a housekeeper. She loved being a homemaker. She was a member of the Moose Club and the Penacook Legion. She enjoyed dancing, singing and spending time with friends and family and was always the first person to celebrate your birthday. She routinely played Mrs. Santa at the Lodge and Legion events as well as visiting area nursing homes.

