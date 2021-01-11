WARREN — Ryan Richard Toomey died on December 31st, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family.
Ryan was born on September 21st, 1984, in Plymouth, NH. He lived in Warren, New Hampshire, with his father, Rick Toomey, mother, Darlene Toomey, and sister, Sadie.
In 1996 Ryan moved to Plymouth, NH, with his mother and sister. Ryan attended Plymouth Regional High School and graduated in 2005.
Ryan loved animals and owned a dog walking business. Ryan could be seen driving down Highland Street with a dog leash attached to his wheelchair. His favorite dog of all was Mitch. Ryan was also a super fan of Taylor Swift, and he enjoyed attending her concerts. Ryan also wanted to get his wheelchair stuck in as many places as possible. One of his favorite places was York Beach, ME. Ryan also enjoyed his annual trip to Boston on his birthday. Ryan also enjoyed spending time with his close friends, finding as much trouble as he could.
Ryan was predeceased by his father, Rick, and his mother, Darlene. Ryan is survived by his sister, Sadie (Toomey) Smith; and his two nieces; Uncle Matthew Drechsel and his wife, Ginger.
In place of flowers, Ryan would appreciate a donation in his name to your local dog rescue or the New Hampshire Humane Society online at https://nhhumane.org/donate/donate-online
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
