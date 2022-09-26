Ruth Ford, 88

DANBURY — Ruth (Brown) Ford, 88, of Juniper Meadow Road, Danbury, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, surrounded by family.
She was born in New Hampton, on December 10, 1933, the only daughter of George E. and Dorothy (Clement) Brown. She was an eighth grade graduate of the Little Red Brick School in the Old Institution part of New Hampton. In 1973 she received a GED diploma from Bristol High School.
Ruth married Donald C. Ford of Danbury, on June 3, 1950. She resided in Danbury with Donald for over 72 years of marriage. She helped Donald run his construction business, Donald C. Ford Trucking, as secretary since its inception in 1952.
Ruth also worked as librarian at the George Gamble Library in 1983 and 1984. In 1986 she received a Nurse’s Aide Certificate from Claremont Vocational Tech and worked for Lake Sunapee Home Health until 1989. She served as Chairman of the New London Hospital Days for many years.
She was a member of the Waukeena Crafters Club. Since 1950 she was a member of the Helping Hand Circle of Danbury. She had served as Secretary and President of this group that was originally formed in 1898. They sent care packages to Danbury’s soldiers, created quilts and handcrafted items along with bake sales to fund this and numerous other projects that benefitted the Residents of Danbury.
Ruth enjoyed knitting very much. She prided herself on making mittens and blankets for newborn babies. Seeing others enjoy her hand-made creations gave her great pleasure. She was an avid reader and loved crossword and word search puzzles. She also took great pride in the house she and Donald built “up on the hill” in 1989.
Ruth was predeceased by her parents and three brothers, Stephen Brown, Kenneth Brown and Harry Brown.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Donald C. Ford of Danbury; her three sons, Raymond Ford of Newport, Dennis Ford and wife Lucy (Brown) of Alexandria and Gary Ford of Concord; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in Riverdale Cemetery, North Road, Danbury, NH.
Memorial donations may be made to the Danbury Fire Department and Fast Squad.
