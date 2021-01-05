November 2, 1937 – January 1, 2021
Legendary Statesman Daniel Webster famously penned, “Men hang out their signs indicative of their respective trades; shoemakers hang out a gigantic shoe, jewelers a monster watch, and a dentist hangs out a gold tooth; but in the mountains of New Hampshire, God Almighty hung out a sign to show that there He makes men.” Russell A. Davis, Jr. was such a man. He was born November 2nd, 1937 and lived a full and happy life until his death on January 1st, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Violetta Davis, and younger brother, John. He graduated from Laconia High School in 1955 and the University of New Hampshire in 1959 where he met and married the love of his life, Jeanie. He was commissioned in the US Army as an infantry officer, served on active duty and commanded two infantry companies. After service, he moved back to NH with his growing family and began a long and accomplished career in the NH State Department of Transportation as licensed professional civil engineer.
Russ was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and wilderness canoeing. He organized annual canoe fishing trips to Cabonga that have become legend to his family and friends. He was also an excellent golfer and member of Waukewan Golf Club. After retiring, he and Jeanie moved to Huntsville, Alabama. In retirement, he enjoyed time with his family, golf at Valley Hill Country Club, Boston sports teams, and his dogs.
“Papa” is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jeanie; daughters, Lynne (John) Warnke and Susan (Tom) Drouin; four grandsons, Scott (Lauren) Warnke, Brett Warnke, Tim (Amy) Cooper and Matthew Cooper; three great-grandsons, John, Joseph, and James Warnke, his aunt, Beverly Inglis; several cousins, and close friends in Laconia, NH and Huntsville, AL.
Burial will be in Laconia, NH at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to A New Leash on Life, 2676 Dug Hill Road, Brownsboro, AL 35741, or online at anewleash.org. (www.laughlinservice.com)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.