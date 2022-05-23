MEREDITH — Ronald LeRoy Ummel, 85, of Meredith, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 15, 2022, with his family by his side.
Ron was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska in 1937 and spent his younger years helping on his family’s farm. As a teen he played dance music in a jazz/swing band and earned enough money to board a train bound for Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he studied architecture.
Ron served in the U.S. Navy, and later in 1966, settled in Rhode Island with his wife Jane and daughter Cindy. After Jane’s death he married Margaret (Trussell) and has lived in Meredith, ever since 2000.
Ron was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church and was an accomplished classical pianist. He had an inquisitive and brilliant mind and studied physics and theory. He loved to travel, made friends wherever he went, and loved family gatherings. Ron also enjoyed helping others in many ways.
He is survived by his wife Margaret, daughter Cindy, grandchildren Alexa and Drew, brother Richard, and several stepchildren and their families.
Ron was a humble man, and it was his wishes to keep his memorial service small and private.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Ummel family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
