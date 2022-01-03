Ronald E. Shaw Sr., 77, of Center Harbor, passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 29m 2021, with his daughter by his side. He was born in Wolfeboro to Robert H. Shaw, Sr. and Mary (Glidden) Shaw.
He attended Moultonborough Central School and Inter-Lakes High School before joining the U.S. Army where he was trained as a dental laboratory technician. He worked at Munroe Dental Laboratory for over 20 years and retired from the Town of Center Harbor.
He is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Mary Shaw of Moultonborough, his brother, Robert H. Shaw Jr. of Laconia, his son, Ronald E. Shaw Jr. of Meredith, and the love of his life, Linda Taylor of Center Harbor.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Marion Shaw of Moultonborough, his daughter, Rhonda Smith and her husband, Eric Smith of Durham, Maine, many nieces and nephews, and Linda’s children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He was Uncle Ron or Uncle Bubba to many who loved him.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, NASCAR, ice racing, classic country music, coin collecting, reading and was especially proud of his flower gardens. He had travelled all over the U.S. and Canada and visited many national parks and monuments.
He served as president of the Lakes Region Ice Racing Club for many years as well as the flagman, with his enthusiastic waving of the flags and was a member of the American Legion Post #33 in Meredith.
The family would like to thank Amanda (Baker) Groleau, Traci (Weeks) Hoyt and Abbie Taylor for their love, support, and care in his final days.
A spring graveside service at Center Harbor Memorial Cemetery and celebration of life are planned.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurses and Hospice, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family. Visit mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
