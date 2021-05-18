Ronald E. Adams, formerly of Ashland, NH, passed away peacefully at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack on April 13, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
Ron or Ronnie, as he liked to be called, was born and raised in Bristol and lived his entire life in the Rumney, Plymouth, Ashland area. Ron loved to go fishing, camping and junking! He was employed at Remcon North in Meredith for many years and before that he worked at Rochester Shoe Tree in Ashland. Ron told great stories about some early jobs he held like working at an egg factory with his brother. He took pride in working.
Ron leaves behind one sister, Shirley Aveleno of Bristol; and one brother, Vernal Adams of Hill; along with many nieces and nephews.
Ron is predeceased by his parents, Grace and Ernest; his sisters, Patsy Davis, Ileene Adams; and his brother, Ernest “Mike” Adams. He was especially close to his niece Raeleen Grabeau and his nephew Scott Davis. He also leaves behind many, many friends who will miss him very much.
His family would like to extend a huge thank you to the staff of Lakes Region Community Services, Speare Memorial Hospital Oncology Department, Lakes Region Visiting Nurses Association and to the Community Hospice House for the care and support they each provided to Ron over the years and most recently over the past months.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, Fowler River Road in Alexandria.
In lieu of flowers, please consider doing something kind for a person in need, pay it forward, help out whenever, and whomever you can. Ronnie had a huge heart, and would help out anyone in need.
Dupuis Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
