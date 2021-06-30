WOLFEBORO — Roland E. Poire, 97, died peacefully Friday, March 19, 2021 at Genesis in Wolfeboro.
Roland was born on December 16, 1923 in Laconia, the oldest son of Henry J. and Eva R. (Dion) Poire in the house his father had built.
Roland lived his entire life in Laconia, except for his later years in Franklin, and then Wolfeboro. He was drafted into the Army Air Corp at the beginning of his senior year of high school. He was assigned to the 599th Aircraft Warning Battalion as a radar crewman. He served in the Pacific Campaign, with one of his many deployments being Guam. He was a Marksman in the rifle and carbine, and received decorations and citations which include, Good Conduct Medal, American Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign, and Honorable Discharge.
Roland returned home and married the love of his life, Lorraine Bickford, June 5, 1948, and resided at 51 Addison St., Laconia (his father's house) for 63 years. Together they raised four sons.
Roland worked as a tinsmith for Caswell & Sons for over 40 years. He was a champion bowler, played hockey, softball, and golf. He was also a skilled woodworker and made a lot of his own furniture at his best friend's (Ken Deshais) shop. Roland also took pride in growing vegetables and always had a big garden. He also loved to bake pies. His apple and porkpies were truly mouth watering.
Roland is survived by his four sons, Michael and his wife Lynn of Sanbornton, Wayne and his wife Susan of Wilcox, AZ, Robert “Robbie” of Meredith, and James “Jamie” of Laconia; his sisters-in-law, Jean Shaver of Salisbury, MD, and Janet Bickford of Belmont, NH; and grandchildren, Camille Thompson and her husband Blaine, Nicholas, and Tyler Poire, all of AZ, Sarah, Joshua, and Eric Poire, and Heather and Jeremy, all of NH.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Saint Andre Bessette Parish – Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
Burial with military honors will follow at St. Lambert Cemetery in Laconia.
Roland's family would like to thank Golden Crest of Franklin, Genesis of Wolfeboro, and the Visiting Nurses of NH for their exceptional care and kindness and loving support.
Donations may be made in Roland's name to Genesis of Wolfeboro, Wolfeboro Bay Center, 39 Clipper Dr., Wolfeboro, NH. 03894.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
