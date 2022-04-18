TILTON — Roger L. Leroux Jr., 79, of Tilton, died at Concord Hospital-Franklin on April 13, 2022 after a long illness.
He was born in Franklin on Dec. 14, 1942 the son of the late Roger L Leroux Sr. and Dora (Gilbert) Leroux. Roger was a graduate of Tilton-Northfield High School. He was happily married Eugenie M. (Bell) Leroux on April 27, 1963.
Roger worked at Continental Machine until retirement and formerly worked at Scott and Williams.
He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War serving as a Sergeant.
Roger enjoyed camping with his wife and family. He enjoyed working and doing projects. He travelled across the U.S. with his wife.
He was predeceased by his wife, Eugenie Leroux; and his sister, Theresa Sylvester; and brothers-in-law, Peter Sylvester of Belmont and William Lundstrom of Round Rock, TX; and a sister-in-law, Carol Witham of Northfield.
He leaves behind his daughter, Tammy Leroux of Tilton; his son, Kenneth Leroux and wife Tracy of Loudon; three grandchildren, Anthony Leroux of Gilmanton, Jaime Godbout of Gilmanton, and Corey Leroux and wife Alicia of Northfield; three great-grandchildren, Lillian Leroux-Parsons of Tilton, Zander Parsons of Tilton, and Lincoln Leroux of Northfield. Family members also include a sister, Janice Lundstrom of Round Rock, TX; a brother-in-law, Alvin Witham of Northfiel; and nieces and nephews.
Roger will be missed by all.
A service will be held at NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
