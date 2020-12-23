LACONIA — Roger Dickson, 77, Blueberry Lane died on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Laconia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Roger was born on April 9, 1943, in Laconia, NH, the son of the late Clement and Vilada (Laurent) Dickson. Roger worked for SCOTIA for many years until his retirement.
In addition to his parents Roger is predeceased by his uncle, Norman Laurent, his aunt, Doris Laurent, and many cousins.
There will be no calling hours.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 120 guests will be permitted in the church at one time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 28, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
