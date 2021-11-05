NORTH SANDWICH — Rod Teel, 78, of North Sandwich, NH, passed unexpectedly from this life into his eternal life, on Friday, October 29, 2021.
Rod was born in Medford, MA, to Herbert and Anna Teel, on July 15, 1943. He was the third child of five siblings, but the most handsome. Sandra Parsons and her husband Wayne, Herbert H. Teel, and Randall Teel, sadly all predeceased Rod. He is survived by his youngest brother Robert Teel.
Rod was an accomplished precision machinist with a special inborn ability to calculate and problem solve. He had a love for nature and all creatures great and small. He took pride most recently in building his new barn, his passion for steam engines, and his handcrafted boat. Friendships gained through all of his endeavors showed what a giving person he truly was.
Rod had an unwavering love and devotion to God.
He was a kind and loving partner of 36 years to his spouse Sharon Teel, as well as an amazing father to Charlene Teel, Philip Teel (wife Chrisie), Tammie Teel-Surette (husband Alex), stepson Jeff Pinkham (wife Rebecca). He was also a proud Grampy to Matthew Rogers (wife Ashley), Brooke Rogers, Kaiya Mineo, Chloe Mineo, Corbin Surette; and great-granddaughter Quinn Rogers.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Life gathering at Harvest Church - Lakes Region, 80 Bean Road, Center Harbor, NH, 03226, on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. All are welcome to join in a time of sharing fond memories.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
