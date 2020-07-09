NEW HAMPTON — On Wednesday, July 8th, 2020, Robert W. Ford Jr, passed away surrounded by his family.
Robert grew up in Holderness, NH; Attended Plymouth High School and joined the Air Force upon Graduation. He was married to Ella Downing Ford in 1976 and they made their home in New Hampton.
Robert loved his family most of all, but also loved camping hunting motorcycles hiking, family gatherings and holidays and traveling with family and friends creating many beautiful memories.
Robert was predeceased by his parents Robert W. Ford Sr., and Patricia (Danforth) Ford; also by his nephew Robert Allen Chamberlain and his daughter-in-law Leandra A. Greene.
He is survived by his wife, Ella Downing Ford; son Nathan Ford and wife Robin Gilbert Ford; Eric Ford and wife Barbara Follansbee Ford; his daughter Robin Ford Greene; brothers Edward Ford, Guy Ford and wife Lisa; sister Penny Lee Ford; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Avenue, Ashland, NH. For more information go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com
