FRANKLIN — Robert W. Dorman, 92, of Franklin, formerly of Merrimack, died at The Golden Crest in Franklin on April 6, 2020.
Bob was born in Franklin, the son of Percy and Caroline (Wallace) Dorman. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1945 and attended the University of New Hampshire.
Bob and his late wife, Theresa “Tee” (Turcotte) Dorman, who died in 2006, resided in Franklin until 1970 when they moved to Nashua and later Fall River, Massachusetts. He resided in Merrimack until moving to The Golden Crest in 2014.
Bob served in the U.S. Army.
He worked for several years at J.P. Stevens Co., Joanne Fabrics, and later was an insurance agent at Foy Insurance.
Bob was a former member and Past Exalted Ruler of Franklin Lodge of Elks No. 1280.
He is survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be at a later date.
Donations in memory of Bob may be made to The Golden Crest- Resident’s Fund, 29 Baldwin St., Franklin, NH 03235.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.