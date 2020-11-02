MEREDITH — Robert J. Walmsley, 84, of Meredith, NH (formerly of North Andover, MA), passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born in Fall River, MA on May 16, 1936 to the late Harold and Grace (Wilson) Walmsley. Bob was raised and educated in Fall River, MA, graduating from Diman Vocational High School in 1954. He graduated from Fitchburg Teachers College, in 1958, where he majored in Industrial Arts. He received a master’s degree in Guidance and Counseling from Salem State College in 1963.
Bob was a dedicated Industrial Arts teacher working his entire career at the middle schools in Andover, MA for 41 years. He took pleasure in seeing his students complete their woodworking projects. Many students kept and treasured their projects long after middle school. Bob also had a gift for working with special needs children.
After retirement, Bob and Mary June moved to the Lakes Region of NH, where they had previously spent many summers. They travelled extensively and visited over 55 countries. Coming back home to Lake Winnipesaukee was always special for Bob. Spending time with his children and grandchildren at the lake created long-lasting memories that will always be treasured.
Bob had a witty sense of humor and was a caring, kind, gentle soul who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary June (Brown) Walmsley, of Meredith, NH and his three children, Deborah L. (Walmsley) and Christopher F. Rivet, of North Andover, MA; Robert P. and Mary E. (Driscoll) Walmsley of Bow, NH and Karen M. (Walmsley) and Mark T. Hemmerlein of Contoocook, NH. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Kelsey, Daniel and Brian Rivet, Patrick and Faith Walmsley, Elizabeth (Walmsley) Savoie, Megan and Jakob Hemmerlein; and one great-grandchild, Henry Savoie. He is also survived by his brother Harold C. Walmsley of Rocky Hill, CT; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Charles Borremeo Church in Meredith with the Rev. Msgr. Gerald R. Belanger officiating the mass. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.