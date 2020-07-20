Robert Jude McDermott, known as “Robbie” to his friends and family, passed away at the age of 37 in Pinellas Park, Florida, on July 12, 2020.
He was born in Newton, Massachusetts, and spent most of his childhood years in Gilford, New Hampshire, moving to Florida as a teen. Robbie was well known for his quick wit and sense of humor, employing multiple characters he would act out to get others to laugh. He was extremely kind, empathetic, caring, and profoundly smart. He was a naturally gifted skateboarder in his youth and lived for punk rock music his entire life. An avid fisherman, he found peace at the ocean and loved the outdoors. He was a man confident in his opinions and was not afraid to tell you exactly what he was thinking. The sum of all this was a man you would be hard pressed not to smile around.
Robbie would want people to know he spent more than 20 years battling alcoholism and depression. He fought every day of his life to break the grip of these diseases. Each day was a struggle for Robbie. Never once did he get an ace card dealt to him. He will always be remembered for how hard he fought and strived in search of a “normal” life. He had no idea how loved he was. He was a man of character who would offer anything he had in service of a friend or to make others happy, but never attained the peace in life he so deserved.
He was predeceased by his parents, James and Donna McDermott.
He is survived by his sister Martha Moorehead, her husband Nicholas, and his nieces Sydney and Shelby, of Gilmanton, New Hampshire; his half-sister Patricia and her husband Michael Shagoury of Dover, New Hampshire; his lifelong companion Leonard and his extremely loyal best friend David Willis of Los Feliz, California, who was Robbie’s rock and considered a brother to Robbie.
Robbie McDermott left a lasting impression on all who knew him. He loved intensely and gave the purest part of himself to those he cared for. He fought courageously against demons few will ever know, somehow maintaining a pure heart and good intentions throughout. There will never be another quite like Robert Jude McDermott.
There will be no services due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
