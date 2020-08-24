TILTON — Robert Joseph Gebo Jr., 46, of Tilton, NH, went to be with our heavenly father on April 5, 2020.
He was born in Worcester, MA, on February 19, 1974.
Rob, also known as just "Gebo" by close friends, leaves behind his mother, Mae Bilodeau and stepfather, John Bilodeau; a sister, Maegan Bilodeau and a brother Daniel Gebo. He also leaves his sons, Jeremey Gebo and Tristian Powers and a daughter, Angela Gebo, along with niece Alyssa Gebo and two nephews, Dana and Justin Gebo, along with other family members.
Rob was predeceased by his loving maternal grandmother, Marion, who called him Joseph, and grandfather, Daniel Clark Sr., and his paternal grandparents, Patricia and Louis Bilodeau.
Rob loved the Patriots and he and his mother would both yell at the TV when they scored. He loved camping, being outside, cooking, fishing and having coffee with his grandmother. Rob would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He had a great sense of humor and a good personality. Rob worked for AT&T and for a cable company in New Jersey. He was one of the workers who replaced lines when the towers went down on 9-11 in NYC. He will certainly be missed.
There will not be any service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.