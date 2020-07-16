MOULTONBOROUGH — Robert G. Oliveto Sr, 76, of Moultonborough, NH, died July 15th, 2020, at his Moultonborough home with his loving wife, Donna, by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bob was born on March 23, 1944, in Medford, MA, to Frank and Florence (Forti) Oliveto. He attended Medford Vocational High School in Medford, MA and was a member of the Massachusetts National Guard for eight years.
Bob was a resident of Moultonborough, NH for many years upon moving to New Hampshire from Massachusetts. He worked at the former Laconia State School and also worked for the New Hampshire Electric Co-Op as a meter reader affectionately known as "Rocky." Most of his friends called him "Cuckoo" for his continuous clowning around. Bob loved the outdoors and loved to fish. When he retired, he did a lot of walking around his neighborhood and was known as the "Mayor" of his community association of West Point of Long Island. He will be sadly missed by his many friends, and of course his loving family.
Bob is survived by his wife of 47 years, Donna (Gordon) Oliveto; two children Kara E. Oliveto of Tewksbury, MA and Robert G. Oliveto, Jr and spouse Lanie Oliveto of Bend, OR.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother, Frank Oliveto, Sr, Florence (Forti) Oliveto and Frank Oliveto, Jr.
At his request, no service will be held at this time. His immediate family will honor him at a later date.
To leave or share an online condolence, message or memory please visit: www.csnh.com.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family.
