Robert G. Cholette, 86

MERRIMACK — Robert Gerard Cholette passed away at the age of 86 on Jan. 11, 2023.
Bob was born July 17, 1936, in Manchester, the eldest of three children born to Gerard F. Cholette and Jeannette Beliveau. In 1987 he married Sharon (DeRusha) Murray, and they and their daughters became a family.
Bob is survived by his wife Sharon; his daughter Louise Marks (Gary); stepdaughters Denise Spenard and John, Karen Murray, and Heather Murray and John Welch; as well as by much-loved grandchildren, Micah Marks, Kendra Noel and Victor, Jessica Welch and Mark Davidowitz, Jasmine Welch and Parker LeGrow, Sydney Spenard; and four great-grandsons, Xzavier and Gaara Welch, Kade Davidowitz, and Kellen Noel. He is also survived by his sister, Lucille LeBel and Arthur; and brother, Gerard M. Cholette and Cassy; and many nieces and nephews.
He received a bachelor’s degree from St. Anselm’s College and a master’s degree from Boston College in 1963 with a specialty in peripatology. He was well known in New Hampshire for his lifelong profession of providing services to disabled persons. He was first employed by the NH Association for the Blind for sensory training and mobility therapy for blind persons.
He then became the youngest Easter Seal executive director in the country when he was hired by the Easter Seal Society of New Hampshire and Vermont. While in that position, he was elected president of the National Easter Seal Executives Association, and served as a member of the board of directors of the National Easter Seal Society. He received the National Medders Award in 1979 for Management Excellence. In 1987 he became president of the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester and was instrumental in the merger of several organizations into the Optima Healthcare System, including CMC, Elliot Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital of Nashua, Visiting Nurses Association of Greater Manchester, Pearl Manor, and Hillcrest Terrace; creating the largest health care system in New Hampshire.
Bob willingly gave his time to many civic organizations. He served as Manchester Jaycees president, chairman of the board of the NH Association for the Blind, board member of the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, as well as president of South Down Shores Community in Laconia, and member of the board of directors of Parker Village in Merrimack.
Bob and Sharon spent many wonderful years cruising Lake Winnipesauke on the "Songbird," and following their retirement, they enjoyed several months each year traveling across the United States (they visited every state) and Canada. They enjoyed visits to Marco Island and Madeira Beach, Florida, during the winter months.
Bob decided to learn about the stock market, and became a proficient trader — earning the groceries as his wife would say. In 1990 he started the Amica Investors Group, and began a 30+ year journey to teach family and friends about the stock market and investing. But his favorite pastime was being with his family. He was the proudest grandfather you would ever meet, with grandchildren and more recently four great-grandchildren fighting for a place on Pepere’s lap. He loved getting the family together for boating on Lake Winnipesauke, taking the four daughters on a trip to Branson to enjoy the music, 4th of July barbecues, playing Santa on Christmas Eve — always providing a unique and fun experience for everyone.
Calling hours are 9 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service beginning promptly at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Lambert Funeral Home, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester, NH 03104. Committal prayers will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester, NH 03102.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Robert and Sharon Cholette Memorial Fund at Easterseals, 555 Auburn St., Manchester, NH 03103.
To leave a message of condolence, go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
