NEW HAMPTON — Robert F. Laiweneek Sr., fondly known as “Accordion Bob,” died March 7, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.
He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, to John “Jack the Russian” Laiweneek and Mary L. (McCarthy). Bob moved to New Hampshire in his teen years and met the love of his life, Joan (Roberts). They later married and spent nearly 55 years together before her passing in 2012.
Bob served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam War era.
He worked as a machinist for Cooper Products of Laconia.
In the 1970s, Bob obtained his guide license from the state of New Hampshire and operated a “Fish’n Guide Service” on Newfound Lake. He loved the outdoors and spent his free time hunting and fishing for himself as well as his guide work.
Having taught himself to play the accordion, Bob loved to entertain at family gatherings and was well known at local open mic nights. He rarely missed playing at The Mill’s weekly event.
Family members include his daughter, Debbie (Kenny) Gaudet of New Hampton; daughter-in-law Wendy Laiweneek of Bristol; grandchildren Robert F. Laiweneek III, Benjamin Laiweneek, and Cassandra Laiweneek; great-grandchildren Tucker, Maura, and Gabriel Laiweneek; sisters and brothers Lois Daggs of California, Peggy Boyle, Michael Walsh, Jimmy Walsh, Thomas Walsh, and Janice Allen of Massachusetts, and Ann Marrow and Emily Day of New Hampshire; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by one son, Robert F. Laiweneek Jr.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, March 14, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main St., Bristol.
Spring burial in Homeland Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the N.H. Fish & Game Dept., Attn: Business Division, 11 Hazen Dr., Concord, NH 03301.
