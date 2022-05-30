LACONIA — Robert E. Joyal, 70, of Old North Main Street, died on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at his home.
Bob was born October 20, 1951 in Laconia, to Edward and Beatrice (Couture) Joyal.
He was a lifelong resident of Laconia. Bob was employed by Needham Electric for 50 years as an Outside Sales Representative. He was a former Scout Master for Troop 68 and coached Laconia Little League baseball and Lakes Region Youth Hockey.
Bob was a low-key, caring, and compassionate kind of guy.
He leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Denise (Pelletier) Joyal; sons, Jamie S. Joyal, of Waterville Valley, and Corey R. Joyal; grandchildren, Brayden S. Joyal, Greeley, CO, Ava S. Joyal and Harrison R. Joyal, of Guilford, VT; and his brother, Rodney Joyal. He will be missed by many very close friends and relatives, as well as his "Lunch Bunch" crew. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother James Joyal.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Robert's name be made to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03256 and/or the Granite VNA, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301, https://www.granitevna.org/donate.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.