FRANKLIN — Robert D. Wallace, 80, a life-long resident of Franklin, passed away at his home with family by his side. He was born on June 5, 1940 to the late Douglas and Phyllis Wallace. He was a graduate of Franklin High School, Class of 1958, and earned an Associates Degree from Manchester Technical Institute. In June 1961, he began work as a machinist at the former IPC in Bristol which became Freudenberg/NOK and continued working there in the machine development department for over forty years, retiring in 2006. Robert was also a member of the U.S. Army reserve for 8 years.
Bob was a man of generous deeds and few words. He could fix or design almost anything and was always ready to help others with a project, or loan a tool. He enjoyed Nascar and Boston sports, but particularly loved watching his children’s and grandchildren’s activities. His ingenious use of his Kubota tractor allowed him to stay active in maintaining his home and yard. In recent times, he loved working on jigsaw puzzles, reading or simply watching the deer or birds in his yard.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Claire (Gauthier) Wallace; daughters, Deborah Wallace Remillard and husband Jeffrey of Loudon, and Susan Wallace Ashley and husband Sean of Strafford; grandchildren, Cole and Chloe Remillard, and Brody and Shayla Ashley; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Karolyn Veysey, and his beloved pets, Riley and Mae.
Calling hours will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin. Masks and social distancing are required. A private burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Rd, Concord, NH.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
