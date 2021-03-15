SPRINGHILL, Fla. —Robert (Bob) Watson Jr., 73, passed away from the Covid virus on March 3, 2021, in Spring Hill, Florida. Bob was a former resident of Long Bay, Laconia, NH, before moving to Florida.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, Bob graduated from Framingham North High School, in Framingham, MA, in 1965. He went on to Norwich University and graduated as an Army Lieutenant in 1969. He was stationed in Fort Lee, Virginia.
Bob married his high school sweetheart Sandra (Sandy) Hughes, and they recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. Bob and Sandy had an exceptionally strong relationship, each cherishing the strengths of the other. Bob and Sandy have three children and eight grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by Julie Ann Watson Bath and her husband, Jeff Bath, M.D., and their three children, Jeffrey, Mitchell and Karleigh, of Williamstown, MA; Robert Watson III and his wife Bethany, and their three sons, Stone, Dashel and Shepherd, of Atlanta, GA; and Todd Watson and his wife Jenifer, and their two daughters, Emily and Abigail, of Gilford, NH.
As someone who was widely known as "the life of the party," Bob was interested in everyone he met. Whether it was a waiter or a business titan, Bob tried to see what made them tick, and he would regale each of them with his own stories. His laughter and warmth were both sincere and infectious. He was a loyal friend, and throughout his adult life he got together every summer for "Boys Weekend" with his Norwich friends for a weekend on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Bob was also an enthusiastic and competitive athlete. His primary sports were golf, skiing, and scuba diving, but he was always willing to try anything that was going on, especially if it meant time with his kids or grandkids. He loved to make contests out of everyday activities, and kept track of the winners and losers. Often a wager was part of the fun. Bob was planning a trip to New Hampshire for a week of skiing at Gunstock when he caught the Covid virus.
Bob’s career was spent in the gift industry, most recently as the CEO for Annalee Dolls, based in Meredith, NH, from which he retired five years ago. During his career, he traveled widely, both throughout the country and the world, and his son Bobby has followed him in this field. In retirement, Bob learned to relax and enjoy his leisure.
There will be a Celebration of Life service this summer in New Hampshire, and Bob's ashes will be interred in the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.
