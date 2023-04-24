SANBORNTON — On April 9, 2023, Robert A. Morrison, 74, surrounded by his family, went home to be with Jesus. Bob was born Nov. 16, 1948, to Robert and Doris (Heman) Morrison.
Bob leaves his wife and soulmate of 51 years, Anna (Laughy) Morrison; his dearly loved children, Melina and Brian LaValley, Patrick and Lauren (Boutin) Morrison and Adam Morrison. His precious grandchildren, Alyssa, Olivia, Madeline LaValley and Elliot Morrison; his sister, Barbara Sanborn; his best friend and brother-in-law, Rickey and Heidi Merchant; his brother-in-laws, James "Skip" Laughy, Patrick and Roxanne Laughy; sister-in-laws, Cindy and Jeff Yost, Maggie and Joe Malfitani; cousins, Larry and Candace Morrison; and many family and friends who all loved him.
Bob was an avid fan of the Patriots and Red Sox, music, outdoor sports, loud and fast cars, racing and horses. He was the “champ” at pool, darts, horseshoes and cornhole. He loved to play the guitar and was a member of the band the Deltas in his younger days.
Bob worked in the printing and bookbinding business starting with the Journal Transcript while in high school and retiring from Precision Technology.
Bob was predeceased by his parents; his niece, Katie McLeod, James and Anita Laughy, Cindy Merchant, Timothy Laughy, and his very close friend, Bill Moses.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home assisted with arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For an online guestbook, visit neunfuneralhomes.com.
We wish to thank the nurses at Granite VNA and Hospice, And the Doctors and Nurses at the Payson Center for Cancer Care. Anyone wishing to make donations may make them to the Payson Center for Cancer Care, 250 Pleasant St., Concord NH. 03301, or Granite VNA, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord NH 03301 in Bob’s name.
