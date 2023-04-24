Robert A. Morrison

Robert A. Morrison

SANBORNTON — On April 9, 2023, Robert A. Morrison, 74, surrounded by his family, went home to be with Jesus. Bob was born Nov. 16, 1948, to Robert and Doris (Heman) Morrison.

Bob leaves his wife and soulmate of 51 years, Anna (Laughy) Morrison; his dearly loved children, Melina and Brian LaValley, Patrick and Lauren (Boutin) Morrison and Adam Morrison. His precious grandchildren, Alyssa, Olivia, Madeline LaValley and Elliot Morrison; his sister, Barbara Sanborn; his best friend and brother-in-law, Rickey and Heidi Merchant; his brother-in-laws, James "Skip" Laughy, Patrick and Roxanne Laughy; sister-in-laws, Cindy and Jeff Yost, Maggie and Joe Malfitani; cousins, Larry and Candace Morrison; and many family and friends who all loved him.

