BELMONT — Richard W. Jewell, 78, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at home after a period of declining health, surrounded by his family.
Richard, "Dick", was born on May 12, 1942, in Franklin, the son of John and Grace (Dion) Jewell.
He attended both Franklin and Laconia Schools. After marrying his wife, Alyce, Dick worked for the State of New Hampshire Department of Transportation — Highway Maintenance out of the Belmont and Gilford “Sheds.” His close family could always spot him in the big orange plow truck sporting a cocked DOT hat and a Swisher Sweet. During this time, Dick also volunteered at the Belmont Fire Department. Upon retirement from the state, not ready to slow down, Dick began working for Shaker Regional School District as a part-time custodian where he went where they needed him, making his rounds at all the schools.
Dick was a creature of habit and routine, delivering Laconia Daily Sun papers every morning to his neighbors, no matter the weather. His CB scanners and antenna were his prized possessions, the “toys” he tinkered with every day. He loved hearing all of the action in Belmont and surrounding towns. Later in life, Dick accompanied Alyce to services at St. Joseph’s Church and yard sales all over the Lakes Region. Dick was known for fondly referring to all his grandchildren as “Beasts and Witches” and for humbly making a difference in so many lives just being his kind self. He was an Elvis fan who raised his own children up on the music. At the time of his death, Elvis was playing in the background.
Dick is survived by his wife, Alyce (Akerstrom) Jewell of 57 years. He also leaves behind two daughters: Kim Edgren and her ex-husband Andy, and Jennifer Sottak and her husband Brett, and a son, Richard J. “Rick” Jewell and his wife Kristie. Dick was blessed with 11 grandchildren that all reside in Belmont — oldest to youngest: Chloe Sottak, Nate Sottak, Molly Sottak, Micah Edgren, Kaden Jewell, Jada Edgren, Alyssa Edgren, Quinn Jewell, Rebekah Edgren, Brady Jewell, and Christian Edgren. Dick also leaves behind many nieces and nephews from both the Jewell and Akerstrom families. In addition to his parents, Dick is predeceased by his brother John “Jack” Jewell and his sister Sandra Gilbert. The family extends a special thank you to his niece Belinda Cotton who helped care for Dick and continues to help care for Alyce.
The family wishes to thank the nurses at Franklin VNA & Hospice for their amazing care of both Dick and his family, and wishes to thank the caregivers of Visiting Angels and Comfort Keepers who helped care for their dad during this difficult time.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., at South Road Cemetery, Belmont, NH, 03220, all family and friends are welcome to come.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Franklin VNA & Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.