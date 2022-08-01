Richard W. Bray Jr., 54

LACONIA — Richard William Bray Jr., 54, died in his home on June 11, 2022 in Laconia.
He was born in Port Washington, NY, the son of Richard Sr. and Evelyn (Reynolds) Bray. Richard lived in Laconia for the past 45 years.
He spent his career working for Verizon as a fiber optic splicer and lineman. He was a passionate Red Sox and Patriots fan and enjoyed gathering with friends and reminiscing about “the good old days.” His smile would light up the room.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Nicholas Richard Bray of Brooklawn, NJ; his brother, Scott and his wife Sarah Bray of Cuba, NY; and his grandchildren, Jamison and Jagger Bray. Also left behind are ex-wives Deborah Dejesus Peshkin of Haddon Heights, NJ; Stephanie Shafer Schultz of Charleston, WV, and longtime partners Sharon Connell of Stoneham, MA and Tracy Rozumek Lane of Salem, MA. He was particularly fond of and was caretaker of his mother’s dog, Brandi. Richard was predeceased by his parents.
There will be a graveside service at a later time at Pine Grove Cemetery in Gilford.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
